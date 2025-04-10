Women’s ODI WC Qualifiers: McColl approved as replacement for Carter in Scotland’s squad

Lahore, April 10 (IANS) Kirsty McColl has been approved by the ICC Technical Committee as a replacement for injured Darcey Carter in Scotland’s squad for the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup qualifiers in Pakistan.

Kirsty, who is yet to make her international debut, was named as a replacement due to off-spin all-rounder Darcey being ruled out of remainder of the competition after sustaining an injury to the right hand during Scotland’s epic 11-run win over the West Indies on day one of the qualifiers on Wednesday.

In the match, Darcey made 25 off 48 balls in Scotland’s campaign opener and picked up the wicket of opener Qiana Joseph for a duck in her very first over. Kirsty had been a member of Scotland’s squad playing the 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Malaysia.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before being officially added to the squad. The Committee of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Qualifier consists of Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager – Events & Corporate Communications), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Christian Chiketa (ICC Manager – Global Pathway Events), Usman Wahla (PCB Director International Cricket Operations), Shandre Fritz (ICC Match Referee).

Scotland’s thrilling 11-run over the West Indies at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground was set up by wicketkeeper-batter Sarah Bryce's half-century and Katherine Fraser's three-wicket haul, as they seek to qualify for an ODI World Cup for the first time. The side will next take on hosts Pakistan at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground on Friday.

Scotland squad: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Abbi Aitken-Drummond, Sarah Bryce (wk), Kirsty McColl, Priyanaz Chatterji, Katherine Fraser, Ailsa Lister (wk), Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Hannah Rainey, Nayma Sheikh, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul, and Ellen Watson (wk).

