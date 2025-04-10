Russia and US hold second round of talks in Istanbul

Istanbul, April 10 (IANS) Russia and the United States on Thursday began the second round of consultations in Istanbul, focusing on the normalisation of operation of their respective embassies.

The Russian delegation is led by Moscow’s Ambassador to Washington, Alexander Darchiev while the US delegation is headed by Sonata Coulter, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs.

The consultations between the two delegations, taking place at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul, may last for several hours, reports indicated.

"We should say that the substantial part of the talks is already behind us, but on the whole, the negotiations may take four or five hours," Russia's state-run news agency TASS quoted a source as saying.

According to Darchiev, Russia is set for a serious discussion with the United States regarding the return of diplomatic property wrongfully confiscated by Washington.

The agenda also includes issues of diplomats' movements around the host country, visa and financial restrictions.

"This is about addressing the 'toxic legacy' of the previous US administration, which imposed severe restrictions on the activities of Russian diplomatic missions in the United States," Darchiev said.

The previous round of Russia-US consultations was held at the US Consul General's residence in Istanbul on February 27. That meeting lasted over six hours.

After the conclusion of the first round of meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow and Washington have agreed on joint measures aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted financing of diplomatic missions.

The ministry further added that the two sides discussed ways to resolve "numerous irritants" in bilateral relations.

"Joint steps were agreed upon to ensure the unimpeded financing of the activities of the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States on a reciprocal basis, and to create the appropriate conditions for diplomats to perform their official duties," it stated.

The two sides agreed on joint steps to ensure the unhindered financing of their diplomatic missions on a reciprocal basis and to create suitable conditions for diplomats to carry out their official duties.

Moscow also said that it raised the issue of its diplomatic property in the US, specifically six real estate properties that were "illegally seized" between 2016 and 2018.

Additionally, Russia proposed that the US consider restoring direct flights and stressed the need for tangible results that would help improve bilateral relations in the interests of both nations, it said.

Moscow and Washington have agreed to continue their diplomatic contacts, the statement detailed.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that officials in Istanbul "agreed on joint steps to ensure the uninterrupted financing of diplomatic missions in both countries and to create appropriate conditions for diplomats to carry out their duties effectively".

Over the past decade, Russia and the US have repeatedly expelled each other's diplomats, significantly reducing their embassy staffing levels.

