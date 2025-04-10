US court clears way for Sun Pharma to launch autoimmune disorder drug

Mumbai, April 10 (IANS) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday said that it has received a major relief from a US court, which allowed it to launch its new drug Leqselvi (Deuruxolitinib) in the American market.

This drug is used to treat an autoimmune disorder that leads to patchy hair loss. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled in favour of Sun Pharma by removing the earlier restrictions that were stopping the company from launching Leqselvi.

The court vacated the preliminary injunction with immediate effect. This means Sun Pharma is now free to move ahead with the drug's launch in the US.

The case involves a patent dispute between Sun Pharma and Incyte Corporation. Earlier, a lower court in New Jersey had issued an order that delayed the launch of Leqselvi, which contains the compound deuruxolitinib.

However, Sun Pharma challenged this order in the US Court of Appeals.

On April 9, 2025, the court heard oral arguments related to the case. Soon after the hearing ended, the court announced its decision in favour of Sun Pharma, lifting the previous ban.

“Sun Pharma had been locked in a patent infringement litigation with Incyte Corporation over LEQSELVI (deuruxolitinib). On April 9, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held an oral argument on the company's appeal of the US District Court for the District of New Jersey's decision that previously granted a preliminary injunction delaying the Company's launch of Leqselvi in the US,” the company said in a stock exchange regulatory filing.

Although the legal battle between the two companies is still ongoing, the recent court order has cleared the path for Sun Pharma to introduce Leqselvi in the US without any legal restrictions for now.

In a regulatory filing, Sun Pharma said it is no longer under any court order that delays or blocks the launch of Leqselvi. The company added that it will share its launch plans for the drug in the coming days.

