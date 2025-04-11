Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Movie Review, Rating: Patience Tester

After more than three years since his debut film, Pradeep Machiraju returns to the silver screen with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi, a film that desperately tries to be a rural rom-com but ends up being an endurance test.

A Cringe-Inducing Concept Gone Nowhere

Set in the fictional village of Bhairi Lanka, the film revolves around a bizarre, archaic tradition — the only girl born in the village after a string of boys is to marry one of sixty local men. This girl, Raja Kumari (played by influencer-turned-actress Deepika Pilli), becomes the passive prize in a contest nobody asked for.

Enter Krishna (Pradeep Machiraju), a civil engineer assigned to build toilets. Yes, that’s the hero’s entire arc. What follows is a clumsy, cliché-ridden romance sparked by — wait for it — an accidental kiss. The story then lumbers through forced drama, laughless comedy, and one absurd situation after another.

Performances: A Mixed Bag with Mostly Misses

Pradeep Machiraju looks visibly uncomfortable in a role that requires youthful charm and comedic timing — both of which are sorely lacking. His dialogue delivery feels stiff, and the spark he once showed is nowhere to be found.

Deepika Pilli, despite being the central female lead, offers a forgettable performance. Her screen presence doesn’t match the exaggerated hype the script builds around her character. It's clear she’s new to the game, but the role does her no favors either.

The only slight relief comes from Satya’s comic timing, but even his gags feel recycled. Getup Srinu is wasted in half-baked sketches, and veteran comedians like Vennela Kishore and Brahmaji are criminally underutilized. The rest of the cast barely registers.

Technical Mediocrity All Around

While Radhan’s music attempts to breathe life into the film, even catchy tracks like “Andala Chandamama” are lost in the chaos. Balreddy’s cinematography is serviceable at best, but visually, the film lacks any distinctive flair.

The biggest issue? The writing. The screenplay is painfully outdated, filled with logic-defying moments, cringe-worthy humor, and scenes that stretch endlessly without any purpose. The dialogues are banal, and the pacing is all over the place.

What Doesn’t Work (Which is Almost Everything):

A ludicrous storyline that insults intelligence

Outdated village stereotypes and regressive ideas

Dull, dragged-out screenplay

Zero emotional depth

Comedy that misses the mark entirely

A complete waste of talented supporting actors

A climax that fizzles out like a wet firecracker

Verdict:

Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi feels like a film stuck in a time warp — one that assumes audiences will laugh at outdated jokes and buy into nonsensical romance. Instead, it ends up being an exhausting, uninspired mess. Pradeep Machiraju’s long-awaited return is, unfortunately, a giant step backward.

Bottom Line:

Skip this one. It doesn’t just test your patience — it demolishes it.