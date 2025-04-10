BREAKING: Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of IPL 2025 with Injury, MS Dhoni to Lead!

In what can be considered a giant shock for Chennai Super Kings fans, captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is out of the tournament as Stephen Fleming confirms the same in a pre-match press conference ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders match.

Gaikwad's elbow injury has forced him out of the IPL, and MS Dhoni will assume captaincy duties in his absence. While the latter half of the statement might make CSK fans elated, Ruturaj's injury is something that's unexpected to many.

There will be more updates to come!