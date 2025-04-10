Hyderabad Rains on April 10 Cause Traffic Chaos, Hailstorm Likely

Hyderabad witnessed unexpected rainfall on Thursday, April 10, disrupting daily life across the city. After a warm morning, sudden showers in the afternoon caused waterlogging, especially in Miyapur and Gachibowli, making it difficult for motorists to commute.

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Center, the rain was due to cumulonimbus clouds. Officials have forecast light to moderate rainfall for the next 48 hours, along with partly cloudy skies. The weather department has also issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and several other districts in Telangana.

A hailstorm warning has been issued for Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts. Thunder, lightning, and gusty winds between 30 to 40 km/h are also expected in these regions.

For April 11, light to moderate rains are likely in Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Nalgonda.

Authorities have advised people to stay alert and follow weather updates. Special precautions are being recommended for farmers to protect their crops from potential hail and wind damage.

This weather shift is notable as Hyderabad prepares for a harsh summer ahead, with temperatures expected to soar between 44°C to 46°C in the coming days.

Residents are encouraged to monitor weather bulletins and take necessary steps to stay safe during these unpredictable conditions.