Mahavir Jayanti 2025: 7 Must Visit Jain Temples Across India

Mahavir Jayanti, an important festival for Jains worldwide, will be celebrated on April 10, 2025. This day marks the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and final Tirthankara, who guided his followers on the path of righteousness. As the most significant festival in Jainism, Mahavir Jayanti is a time for deep devotion and reflection.

The celebrations vary across different communities but commonly include the Rath Yatra—a procession where an idol of Lord Mahavir is carried on a chariot, symbolizing the spreading of his teachings. Devotees also focus on charitable activities, aligning with Lord Mahavir's teachings of compassion and selflessness. Visits to temples dedicated to Lord Mahavir, prayer sessions, and seeking spiritual guidance are essential parts of the day’s observances.

During this auspicious occasion, many Jains visit some of the most sacred and beautiful Jain temples in India. These temples are not only important spiritual sites but also architectural wonders. Here are some notable temples you may want to visit during Mahavir Jayanti:

Palitana Temples, Gujarat

Located on Shatrunjaya Hill, the Palitana Temples are one of the holiest Jain pilgrimage sites. With over 900 temples, this site is visited by thousands, especially during Mahavir Jayanti. The sacred journey involves climbing 3,000 steps to reach the temples, offering both physical challenge and spiritual reward.

Dilwara Temples, Rajasthan

Near Mount Abu, the Dilwara Temples are renowned for their stunning marble carvings and serene atmosphere. Built between the 11th and 13th centuries, these temples dedicate their beauty and design to the Tirthankaras, including Lord Mahavir.

Ranakpur Jain Temple, Rajasthan

Famous for its 1,444 marble pillars, the Ranakpur Jain Temple is dedicated to Lord Adinath. This 15th-century temple, nestled in the Aravalli Hills, offers a peaceful environment for reflection, making it an ideal stop during Mahavir Jayanti.

Shikharji Temple, Jharkhand

On Parasnath Hill, Shikharji Temple is one of the most sacred Jain sites, believed to be where 20 Tirthankaras attained salvation. Pilgrims often trek through the Madhuban forest to reach this spiritual destination during Mahavir Jayanti.

Shri Digambar Jain Lal Mandir, Delhi

Located near the Red Fort, this is the oldest Jain temple in Delhi, built in 1656. A special place during Mahavir Jayanti, the temple hosts vibrant rituals and processions.

Gomateshwara Temple, Karnataka

The world’s largest monolithic statue of Bahubali stands at Shravanabelagola, making it a significant site for Jains. The 57-foot statue, carved in the 10th century, is an iconic site during Mahavir Jayanti.

Sonagiri Temples, Madhya Pradesh

A hilltop complex with over 100 temples, Sonagiri in Datia is sacred to Digambar Jains. It’s believed that many ascetics attained liberation here, making it a special destination for pilgrims during the festival.

Mahavir Jayanti is a time for Jains to come together, honor Lord Mahavir’s teachings, and reflect on his message of truth, non-violence, and compassion.