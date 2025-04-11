Naga Chaitanya Launches New Cloud Kitchen Scuzi in Hyderabad: Here’s the Menu!

Actor Naga Chaitanya is going through an exciting phase both professionally and personally. After tying the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala and enjoying the success of his recent film Thandel, he is now making headlines for his entrepreneurial move in the food industry.

Known for his passion for bikes, luxury cars, and good food, Chaitanya already owns Shoyu, a popular Pan-Asian cloud kitchen in Hyderabad. Now, he has expanded his culinary venture with a new brand named Scuzi, a cloud kitchen dedicated to serving hearty and delicious comfort food with a creative spin.

The Inspiration Behind Scuzi

The idea for Scuzi was born during Chaitanya’s visit to Goa, where he dined at a pizza place called Como Agua. Impressed by the flavors and the experience, he envisioned something similar for Hyderabad. Teaming up with his close friends, Varun Tripuraneni, Arjun, and Saniya Jaiswal—he brought Scuzi to life, aiming to serve food that tastes like home but feels gourmet.

Where to Order from Scuzi

Scuzi is now operational and available exclusively through online food delivery platforms. Customers can place their orders on Swiggy and Zomato by simply searching for “Scuzi” in the app. Whether you’re at home or at work, your favorite comfort dishes are just a few clicks away.

What’s on the Menu?

The menu at Scuzi features an exciting blend of indulgent and flavorful dishes such as:

The Home Run Burger

Rigatoni Bianca (Truffle Pasta)

Chowringhee-style Pizza

Jerk Chicken Bowl

Churros & Tres Leches Cake

Each item is thoughtfully packed to maintain freshness and taste by the time it reaches your doorstep.

A Taste of Comfort

With Scuzi, Naga Chaitanya aims to bring people food that’s not just delicious but also comforting and full of heart. Perfect for those craving a restaurant-style experience at home, Scuzi adds a new flavor to Hyderabad’s cloud kitchen scene.