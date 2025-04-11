Summer Holidays 2025: May 10 to June 22 for Rajasthan Schools!

Rajasthan's summer vacations are likely to start on May 10, 2025, and conclude on June 22, 2025, for government schools and RBSE schools, whereas CBSE, ICSE, and private schools are expected to have holidays from May 8, 2025, to June 25, 2025. With the temperature rising in Rajasthan, students and their parents are waiting for the break to start.

Districts Affected

The summer holiday periods are likely to be uniform throughout different districts of Rajasthan, such as:

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Udaipur

Kota

Bikaner

Ajmer

Alwar

Bhilwara

These districts will probably adhere to the vacation schedule released by the Rajasthan School Education Department.

Other Important Holidays

Besides the summer holidays, there are other important holidays that students and parents need to know. These include Other holidays and festivals that can be celebrated during the summer vacation

Making the Most of the Holidays



The summer vacations are a great time for students to unwind, relax, and indulge in leisure activities. Here are some suggestions on how to spend the break:

Organize a family outing to discover Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage and historical sites

Indulge in outdoor activities, like sports, trekking, or picnics

Take up hobbies or interests, like reading, painting, or playing musical instruments

Spend time with family and friends

By preparing and optimizing the school summer holidays, students and parents can make memories that last a lifetime and come back to school feeling refreshed and revitalized.

