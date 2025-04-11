BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd Year Results 2025 on April 12 at 11 AM: Where to Check

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is all set to announce the AP Intermediate Results 2025 on Friday, April 12 at 11 AM.

Official sources from BIEAP have confirmed the date and time for the release of results. Following last year’s schedule—when the Inter 1st and 2nd year results were also declared on April 12—the board is expected to maintain a similar timeline this year.

The AP Intermediate exams for 2025 were conducted from March 1 to March 20, with practical exams held earlier from February 10 to February 20. Over 4 lakh students appeared for the examinations and are now eagerly awaiting their results, along with anxious parents and teachers.

Where to Check the Results: education.sakshi.com