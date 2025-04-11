IRCTC Launches Bharat Gaurav Train from AP & Telangana to North India’s Spiritual Sites

IRCTC (Indian Railway, Catering and Tourism Corporation) has announced a Bharat Gaurav Tourism Train connecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to religious destinations in Northern India.

The nine-night 10-day tour package will cover Haridwar’s Mansa Devi Temple and Ganga Aarti, Rishikesh’s Ram Jhula, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Jammu and Kashmir, and Anandpur’s Gurudwara in Punjab and Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh.

The train, scheduled to commence the journey from Vijayawada on April 23, will have stops at Guntur, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Kazipet, Peddapalli, Manchiryal, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Wardha, and Nagpur.

Tour packages have been categorised as Economy (Sleeper, Rs 18,510), Standard (3AC, Rs 30,730), and Comfort (2AC, Rs 40,685). The package includes train and road travel, hotel accommodation, meals, insurance, and onboard security. Fares for children aged 5-11 years range between Rs 17,390 to Rs 39,110.

Interested persons can make their bookings on www.irctctourism.com.

The Indian Railways had launched the concept of operating tourist trains on theme-based circuits under the banner of ‘Bharat Gaurav’ Tourist Trains. The initiative aims to operate circuit trains to showcase India's rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places.

In 2023, Bharat Gaurav Trains operated a total of 172 trips, carrying 96,491 tourists across various tourist destinations in the country.