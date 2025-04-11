Homoeopathy is science rooted in compassion and evidence: Prataprao Jadhav

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Homoeopathy is a science rooted in compassion and evidence, said Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav.

He was speaking at the two-day event organised by the Ayush Ministry on the occasion of World Homoeopathy Day 2025 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

“Homoeopathy is not merely an alternative -- it is a science rooted in compassion and evidence. On this World Homoeopathy Day, we reaffirm our commitment to expanding its scope through research, education, and public outreach,” said Jadhav, Union Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Ayush.

He also highlighted India’s leadership in global traditional medicine systems.

Jadhav emphasised Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy’s (CCRH) vital role in standardising homoeopathic medicines and preserving botanical knowledge, noting the Council’s work in pharmacognosy, physicochemical studies, and the digitisation of 17,000 herbarium sheets.

The two-day event was celebrated with great fervour at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. It brought together leading global voices in Homoeopathy to commemorate the 270th birth anniversary of Dr. Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of Homoeopathy.

The grand celebration underscored the theme ‘Education, Practice and Research in Homoeopathy’, and witnessed participation of over 8,000 delegates from across India and abroad, including academicians, clinicians, researchers, students, and industry professionals.

The event featured panel discussions, exhibitions, scientific paper presentations, and deliberations on advancing Homoeopathy as an integral component of global and national healthcare systems.

“This scientific and evidence-based therapy has the potential to transform public health outcomes. Gujarat is proud to contribute to this movement, especially as it is home to WHO’s Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar,” said Bhupendra Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat.

He emphasised Homoeopathy’s growing relevance in modern healthcare and lauded the Ministry’s efforts to integrate Homoeopathy into public health services and national health programmes.

"With the global demand for evidence-based, integrative, and patient-centric healthcare on the rise, Homoeopathy stands well-positioned to serve future generations,” added Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush.

