Video: Chennai Homemaker Earns Money by Training AI Robots

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the way technology interacts with everyday life. In a unique example of this trend, a homemaker from Chennai is earning money by helping AI companies train humanoid robots.

The woman reportedly wears a mobile phone on her head while carrying out routine household activities such as preparing coffee, folding clothes, and completing other daily tasks. These recordings capture human movements and actions from a first-person perspective.

AI companies use this video data to teach humanoid robots how to perform similar tasks. By studying how people carry out everyday activities, robots can learn to mimic human behavior more accurately.

According to reports, the homemaker earns around ₹250 per hour for creating these training videos. The concept has gained attention as more companies invest in advanced robotics and artificial intelligence.

Thousands of people across India are said to be participating in similar programs, helping improve the capabilities of robots designed for home and workplace environments.

While many see this as an exciting technological development, others wonder how increasing automation could affect jobs in the future. As AI and robotics continue to evolve, the debate over technology's impact on employment is likely to grow.

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