Drishyam 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Film

The much-awaited Malayalam thriller Drishyam 3 is ready for its OTT debut after a successful run in theaters. Starring Mohanlal in the lead role and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film was released on May 21 and went on to become one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year.

While the movie received mixed reviews from some Telugu viewers, it performed exceptionally well in Kerala and other markets, reportedly collecting more than ₹236 crore worldwide.

Now, fans who missed the film in theaters can watch it from the comfort of their homes. The crime mystery thriller will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from June 18. The movie will be available in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada.

What Is Drishyam 3 About?

The story picks up after the events of Drishyam 2. Georgekutty successfully protects his family from the consequences of the Varun murder case and manages to keep them safe from legal action.

As life slowly returns to normal, Georgekutty and his wife Rani begin searching for a suitable groom for their daughter Anju. However, every marriage proposal unexpectedly collapses. They later discover that unknown individuals are intentionally sabotaging the alliances.

At the same time, people connected to the past tragedy re-enter Georgekutty's life, creating fresh challenges. As new threats emerge, Georgekutty is once again forced to use his intelligence and planning skills to protect his family.

Packed with suspense, mystery, and emotional drama, Drishyam 3 continues the gripping story that made the franchise a favorite among audiences.

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