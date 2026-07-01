Amba's Revenge: Tollywood's First Full-Length AI Feature Film

Marking a significant technological milestone in Telugu cinema, Amba's Revenge is gearing up for release as the industry's first full-length feature film created with the support of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Produced by Yogendra Potluri and Rani Madison under the Nakka Thoka Films banner, the film is directed by Jayavardhan Madi. The AI Visual Design & Development is being handled by Kalai Visual Studios.

With its title poster officially unveiled, the makers have launched the film's promotional campaign. Amba's Revenge is inspired by the powerful character Amba from the Indian epic Mahabharata. The film aims to present this legendary tale through a contemporary perspective by blending mythology with cutting-edge AI technology.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Yogendra Potluri and director Jayavardhan Madi described the project as a pioneering step for Telugu cinema. They stated that AI has been integrated into several stages of the filmmaking process, particularly in visual design, character development, and story adaptation, enabling the team to create a unique and innovative cinematic experience.

The makers said the release of the title poster marks the beginning of introducing the film to audiences, with more details about the film's release schedule to be announced soon.

By combining a timeless mythological narrative with state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence, Amba's Revenge has already generated considerable curiosity among film enthusiasts and industry circles. The project is expected to set a new benchmark for AI-assisted filmmaking in Telugu cinema.