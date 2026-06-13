Hyderabad Rain alert: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for City

Hyderabad witnessed widespread rainfall on Friday evening, bringing relief from the heat but also causing traffic disruptions and waterlogging in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert for the city as heavy showers and strong winds affected multiple localities.

Areas such as Koti, Suchitra, Rajendranagar, Attapur, Manikonda, Nampally, Shamshabad, Tarnaka, Miyapur, and Madinaguda recorded significant rainfall. Thunderstorms were also reported in some parts of the city.

In response to the changing weather conditions, civic authorities and emergency teams were put on high alert. Disaster response personnel were deployed to handle complaints related to fallen trees, blocked roads, water stagnation, and power outages.

Officials said teams were actively working to clear waterlogged roads and remove obstructions to ensure smooth traffic movement. Residents were advised to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain and exercise caution while driving.

According to weather forecasts, moderate to heavy rainfall was expected to continue late into the night. Authorities warned that low-lying areas could experience temporary flooding if the rain persisted.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an Orange Alert for several districts, including Rangareddy, Medak, Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial, and Nizamabad, where strong winds and thunderstorms were likely. A Yellow Alert remained in effect for Hyderabad and several other districts across Telangana.

Weather officials urged the public to stay updated on forecasts and follow safety guidelines during periods of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

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