Andhra Pradesh Nursing CET from 2026; Full Details Here

Andhra Pradesh's coalition government has taken a historic step towards overhauling nursing education by implementing a Common Entrance Test (CET) for nursing course admissions from the 2025-26 academic year. This step is meant to simplify the admission process and improve the quality of nursing education in the state.

Implementing a Common Entrance Test

The CET will be held every year in the second week of June, and the admissions process will be finalized by July, in place of the previous November deadline. A Board of Examinations will be formed to regulate CET-based admissions for General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses.

Reviewing the Fee Structure

The government will also go through the existing fee structure to make sure that institutions can provide quality education without lowering standards. The existing fee structure of Rs 15,000 for the three-year GNM course and Rs 19,000 for the four-year BSc (Nursing) course will be assessed so that the same is reasonable and institutions can provide quality education.

Simplifying Regulations

The government will prepare a detailed Government Order (GO) within three months to simplify the rules of nursing institutions, removing the ambiguity created by 52 GOs. The action is meant to bring in clarity and uniformity in the regulations of nursing education in the state.

Ensuring Quality Education

The government stresses that it will not tolerate any slippages in the quality of nursing education. Colleges need to correct shortcomings, like the absence of no-objection certificates and trust/society documents, by the following academic year or else lose the right for admission approvals. The Health Minister has also issued a warning against overcharging students above the stipulated fees, vowing stern action against offenders.

A New Era for Nursing Education

Andhra Pradesh will lead the way in the application of a specific CET for nursing admissions, breaking away from dependence on tests such as NEET, EAMCET, or marks in the intermediate. The Nursing Colleges Association has appreciated the move towards a CET-based admission process, hoping that it will sort out operational issues. With this initiative, the state hopes to improve the quality of nursing education and create professional nurses who will be able to cope with the needs of the healthcare sector.

