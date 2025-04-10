April 12 Wine shops bandh for Hanuman Jayanti!

On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, the city of Hyderabad will have a dry day from 6 am on April 12 to 6 am on April 13. This implies that all wine shops, liquor shops, and bars will be closed during this time.

CP Hyderabad's announcement

The Hyderabad CP announced this, making sure that the city's inhabitants commemorate the day with respect and reverence. The dry day honors the religious and cultural value of Hanuman Jayanti, which is celebrated with immense passion in the city.

Impact on Establishments

All licensed liquor shops, wine shops, and bars would remain closed during the stated period. This would have a bearing on the businesses and owners are supposed to adhere to the order.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti is an important festival in the Hindu calendar and is celebrated to mark the birthday of Lord Hanuman. The festival is celebrated with a lot of fervor and dedication in Hyderabad, and the dry day is a mark of respect for the sentiments of the people of the city.

Hyderabad's Cultural Heritage

Hyderabad boasts of a rich cultural heritage, and the dry day on Hanuman Jayanti is a demonstration of the city's efforts to hold on to its traditions and values. Its citizens are also required to mark the occasion with the respect and piety that it deserves, and the dry day is a small but meaningful gesture in this direction.

