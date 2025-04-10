More Indian women taking up high-demand roles in tech: Report

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) As India’s tech industry continues to grow at a rapid pace, more and more women are stepping into high-demand roles and making a strong impact, a new report said on Thursday.

Women are increasingly taking up key positions in technology and business, especially in areas that offer high salaries and strong career growth.

“From fresh graduates to experienced professionals, women are climbing the ladder in fields like data science, product management, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, and project management,” according to the report by TeamLease Digital.

These roles are not just offering good salaries but are also helping women build strong careers in the digital economy.

The report highlights that product management is one of the most attractive roles for women. While freshers can earn up to Rs 22.1 lakh per annum, senior product leaders with over eight years of experience can draw salaries as high as Rs 1.6 crore per annum.

Similarly, data scientists with a few years of experience can earn up to Rs 18 lakh, and senior professionals in this field can go on to make Rs 1.5 crore annually.

Cloud engineering is another area where demand is growing. Entry-level cloud engineers can earn up to Rs 14 lakh, while experienced cloud architects can make up to Rs 1 crore.

In project management office (PMO) roles, women are increasingly getting hired to handle complex projects.

Freshers can earn up to Rs 15 lakh per year, and senior professionals in the PMO field can go up to Rs 80 lakh per annum.

Cybersecurity is also becoming a preferred choice for women, especially as companies invest more in digital safety.

Entry-level roles can offer Rs 12 lakh per year, and those with more than eight years of experience can earn up to Rs 90 lakh annually.

These roles are not only well-paying but also give women the chance to take leadership positions and shape the future of digital businesses.

According to the report, women are making a visible shift in the tech industry and are contributing strongly to innovation and strategic growth.

