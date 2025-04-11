Tirumala Crisis: Over 100 Cows Dead in TTD Gosala, Ex TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy Slams Current Rule

Tirupati, April 11: Former TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has alleged large-scale neglect at the TTD Gosala, claiming that over 100 cows have died in recent months under the coalition government’s watch. He demanded an immediate and impartial inquiry to uncover the truth and protect the sanctity of Tirumala.

Addressing the media on Friday, Reddy stated that the poor upkeep and mismanagement at the Gosala have led to a concerning number of cattle deaths. “In the past three months alone, over 100 cows have died due to lack of proper care. The actual number may be higher, as these figures are based only on cases that have come to our notice,” he said.

He accused the coalition government of turning a blind eye to the issue while being preoccupied with making false allegations against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Instead of focusing on protecting sacred traditions, they are busy targeting our leader and undermining his good work,” he said.

Reddy pointed out that the Gosala is currently being overseen by a DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) with no veterinary qualifications, which he termed as gross negligence. “The cow is a sacred animal, and legend says Lord Venkateswara lived on cow’s milk. Yet the coalition government, despite its tall talk about Sanatana Dharma, has allowed the Gosala to fall into a state of disrepair,” he alleged.

He went on to describe the recent spate of cow deaths as a “divine warning” against the government’s actions. “During YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, the Gosala thrived. We brought over 550 indigenous cows from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Punjab. At that time, 1,700 litres of milk were being sent daily from the Gosala for temple rituals. Today, it’s not even 500 litres,” Reddy lamented.

Highlighting a recent shocking incident, he said a pregnant cow was found dead on a railway track, and officials allegedly cut off its ears to remove the TTD identification tags. “This reflects the utter negligence and attempts to cover up the truth,” he said.

Reddy demanded that the government immediately launch a probe into the deaths and mismanagement of the Gosala. “This is not just about livestock—it’s a blow to Sanatana Dharma itself,” he asserted.

He concluded by saying that it was only under the leadership of Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy that the sanctity of the TTD and the Gosala was truly upheld and protected.