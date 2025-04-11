Sudigali Sudheer Imitates Chiranjeevi Scene, Sparks Religious Outrage

Popular television personality Sudigali Sudheer, who shot to fame with the hit comedy show Jabardasth, continues to enjoy a loyal fan base. While he ventured into films as a lead actor, Sudheer couldn’t make a strong impact on the silver screen and eventually returned to his comfort zone—television. He is currently hosting multiple shows, one of which has been receiving a positive response from viewers.

In a recent episode of the show, former actress Rambha graced the stage as the chief guest. As part of the entertainment segment, Sudheer performed a comedic skit that recreated a famous scene from the 1998 Telugu film Bavagaru Bagunnara, originally starring Chiranjeevi and Rambha. The skit, meant to entertain, drew laughs from the audience.

However, the recreation of a particular temple scene has now stirred controversy. In the original movie, there’s an iconic moment during the interval where Chiranjeevi sees Rambha standing between the horns of a Nandi idol. Sudheer replicated the same visual in the show—looking between the Nandi’s horns and seeing Rambha.

This has not gone down well with certain sections of the public. Some Hindu groups have expressed displeasure, pointing out that traditionally, devotees believe one should only see Lord Shiva through the horns of Nandi. They claim the act hurt religious sentiments and have demanded an apology from both Sudheer and the show’s organizers, arguing that such portrayals in the name of comedy are disrespectful to Hindu beliefs.

Meanwhile, several viewers and fans have come to Sudheer’s defense. They argue that the skit was simply a harmless recreation of an already popular scene from a Chiranjeevi film. “Why was there no outrage when it was originally done decades ago?” they ask, questioning the sudden outrage now. Supporters believe the issue is being exaggerated and that Sudheer had no intention of offending anyone.

Regardless of intent, Sudigali Sudheer now finds himself caught in a controversy that has gained traction on social media and beyond. Whether the issue will escalate or be resolved with a formal apology remains to be seen.