Hyderabad: 10th Grade Student Dies in Road Accident on Gachibowli Flyover

A tragic accident occurred on the Gachibowli flyover today, March 22, resulting in the death of a 16 year old 10th grade student. The incident took place when the student, identified as Prabhathi Chathriya, was returning from her SSC board exams. She was traveling with her brother, who had come on a bike to pick up his younger sister.

While crossing the flyover on the road from Gachibowli to Lingampally, the bike, carrying Prabhathi and her brother, collided with a double-decker bus. In this unfortunate turn of events, Prabhathi was knocked down and run over by the bus, resulting in fatal injuries. Despite efforts to help her, she died at the scene.

The details of the incident are still unclear, and investigations are underway. Local authorities are gathering information from eyewitnesses to determine the cause of the accident and ensure justice is served. Prabhathi’s family and friends are in shock over the loss, as the young girl had been preparing for her exams and had a bright future ahead.