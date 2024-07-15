Mahesh Babu Prepares for Gautham's Acting Debut - Training Coming Up:

Mahesh Babu, with a massive fan following, has fans eagerly awaiting his son Gautham's debut on the big screen. Gautham first appeared as a child artist in Sukumar's 1: Nenokkadine. Although the film underperformed at the box office, Gautham received praise for his acting skills.

Sources suggest that Mahesh Babu is currently researching acting courses for Gautham. He is planning to enroll his son in an acting program, hinting at potential future training for the young actor.

On the professional front, pre-production for Mahesh Babu's highly anticipated movie with SS Rajamouli is progressing smoothly, though filming has yet to begin. There will be an update about the movie on the actor's birthday on August 9th.