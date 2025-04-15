Mahesh Babu's Airport Look Sends Fans Berserk: Watch Video

Mahesh Babu, who took a hiatus from the SSMB29 shoot for his Italy vacation, has wrapped up the trip. He went on a family vacation with his wife Namrata and children, Gautam and Sitara. However, Mahesh ended the trip and returned to Hyderabad alone.

Mahesh Babu's rugged look sent fans berserk. They're going gaga over his bearded avatar. One fan at the airport commented, "He looks like a Hollywood star!" That pretty much sums up the excitement surrounding Mahesh's stunning transformation.

All eyes are now on Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli's much-awaited SSMB29. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is playing the female lead, while versatile actor Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen in a crucial role.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli has also returned from his Japan trip, where he went to promote the RRR documentary.

Recently, during the shooting of SSMB29 in Odisha, a few pictures from the sets were leaked online, triggering panic among the movie team. Rajamouli and his team have since taken special precautions to prevent such leaks in the future.