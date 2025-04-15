April 16 Holiday or not?

As April 16 draws near, people are wondering whether it's a holiday or not. Although some states in India observe holidays on specific dates, others may not. Let's check the holiday position in several states, especially in the wake of the rain warning in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh up to April 20.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: Rain Warning and Holiday Status

In Telangana, some regions saw rains today, and there are chances that schools could announce a holiday. But looking at the fact that Friday, April 18 is a holiday for Good Friday, it is very much likely that schools would not announce a holiday on April 16, even with the rains. Telangana has announced Good Friday (April 18) as a state holiday.

In Andhra Pradesh, the rain alert until April 20 may lead to disruptions in daily life but there is no official announcement about a holiday on April 16. Like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh also celebrates Good Friday as a state holiday on April 18.

States with a Holiday on April 18 (Good Friday)

A few states in India celebrate Good Friday as a state holiday on April 18. Those states are:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala

Karnataka

Goa

Other States: No Holiday on April 16

All other states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh do not celebrate April 16 as a holiday. Good Friday is not observed as a state holiday in these states, though some private organizations and institutions may decide to provide their employees with a day off.

Conclusion

In summary, April 16 is not a generally celebrated holiday in India. Even though certain states such as Telangana and Andhra Pradesh may witness interruption because of rains, there's no declaration for a holiday on April 16. Good Friday, however, is a state holiday in various southern states on April 18. Always confirm with local governments or institutions directly for official holiday announcements and dates.

