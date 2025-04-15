TCS to Hire 42,000 Trainees in FY26: Latest Update

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will be adding about 42,000 trainees in FY26, matching the hiring numbers in FY25, as the company continues to prioritize developing its talent pool. Even after postponing its annual increments, a break from its traditional April cycle, TCS has issued 1.1 lakh promotions in FY25, showcasing its emphasis on employee growth and development.

As per Milind Lakkad, EVP and CHRO, the company has been concentrating on targeted recruitment, with a substantial rise in digital recruitment. In the previous year, 40% of TCS's recruitment consisted of digital hires, as against 17% of the previous year.

Tactical Interventions

TCS CFO Samir Seksaria said that the company's tactical interventions, including promotions and merit-based upgrades, were around 100 basis points. These interventions have been designed to reward and recognize employee performance and potential.

Attrition and Hiring

TCS witnessed an attrition rate of 13% in the four quarters of FY25. To manage growth and backfill attrition, fresh recruitment has to be done by the company. Lakkad made it clear that promotions are a good mechanism for doing this, as they enable existing employees to be retained and motivated and also bring in fresh talent.

Hiring Process

TCS's National Qualifier Test follows an integrated test pattern for entry-level hires. Based on the test performance, candidates qualify for one of three hiring categories: Prime, Digital, and Ninja.

Emphasis on Digital Hiring

TCS's emphasis on digital hiring is a strategic initiative to develop its strengths in emerging technologies. The company's digital hires are likely to drive innovation and growth through emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cloud computing.

Overall, TCS's recruitment and hiring strategies show its dedication to employee development and growth. The company's emphasis on digital recruitment and strategic interventions will most likely enable it to continue leading the competitive IT services sector.

