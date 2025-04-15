Trump Shocks Indian Visa Seekers with Sudden Rule Change!

In a surprising move, the Trump administration has delivered a blow to thousands of Indian nationals eagerly awaiting U.S. visas and green cards. The eligibility period for Indian applicants under the EB-5 visa’s “on-reserve” category has now been shortened to just six months.

As per the revised visa bulletin, the cutoff date for Indian applicants has been moved back from November 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019. This significant rollback reduces the chances of Indian applicants progressing in their green card or H-1B visa processes.

Interestingly, the cutoff date for Chinese applicants remains unchanged, raising concerns about the differential treatment and its implications for Indian professionals and investors seeking to settle in the U.S.

The EB-5 visa program, which allows foreign investors to obtain green cards by investing in U.S. businesses, has long been considered a gateway for Indian families aiming for permanent residency. However, the recent changes have added uncertainty to an already complex immigration landscape.