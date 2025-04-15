NEET MDS 2025 Exam Date: April 19, Check Admit Card and Result Details

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) on April 19, 2025. NEET MDS is a deciding factor for dental surgeons who want to continue further studies in different specializations.

About NEET MDS 2025 Exam

NEET MDS is a computer-based examination of knowledge and aptitude in the subject of dental surgery. 240 MCQs have to be answered by candidates within 180 minutes. These questions revolve around dental topics such as orthodontics, pedodontics, oral pathology, and many others.

Significance of NEET MDS

NEET MDS is the single entrance examination for admission into Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) courses in India. It is employed for admission into:

50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

State quota seats in both private and government dental colleges

Armed Forces Medical Services institutions

Screening test for BDS and MDS candidates seeking admission in Short Service Commission in Army Dental Corps

Eligibility Criteria

To take the NEET MDS 2025 examination, applicants should meet the following eligibility criteria:

Educational Qualification: Applicants should have a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from an institution recognized by the State Dental Council.

Registration: Applicants should possess provisional or permanent registration with the State Dental Council.

Internship: Applicants should have undergone one year compulsory rotating internship in a recognized dental college between April 1 to June 30, 2025.

Admit Card Details

The NEET MDS 2025 admit card will be released on April 15, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, nbe.edu.in, using their user ID and password. The admit card will contain important details such as the exam date, time, and venue.

How to Download NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card

To download the admit card, follow these steps:

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in .

. Click on the "NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card" link.

Log in with your user ID and password.

Cross-check the details specified on the admit card.

Print the admit card and paste a passport-size photo.

Important Documents to Bring

The following documents are required to be carried by the candidates to the exam center:

NEET MDS admit card

Identification proof (PAN card, voter ID card, driving license, passport, or Aadhaar card)

Original documents for verification

What to Note

Appearance in NEET MDS 2025 is not a guarantee for admission to MDS seats.

The candidates should meet the admission standards, eligibility, and medical fitness requirements as laid down by the respective universities, medical/dental colleges, and Dental Council of India.

The result will be announced on May 19, 2025.

Preparation Tips

To crack the NEET MDS exam, the candidates should concentrate on the following:

Understand the exam pattern: Know the exam structure, type of questions, and marking system.

Know the exam structure, type of questions, and marking system. Prepare a study plan: Prepare a study timetable that includes all subjects and allows for revision and practice.

Prepare a study timetable that includes all subjects and allows for revision and practice. Practice with mock tests : Take regular mock tests to test your knowledge and understand areas of improvement.

: Take regular mock tests to test your knowledge and understand areas of improvement. Stay updated: Keep yourself updated with the latest developments and progress in dentistry.

By adhering to these tips and remaining concentrated, candidates can improve their chances of success in the NEET MDS 2025 exam.

