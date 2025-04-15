Ambedkar Jayanti celebration marred by violence in Morena; one killed, two injured in firing

Bhopal, April 15 (IANS) A rally to mark the birth anniversary of the father of the Indian Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar took a tragic turn late on Monday night in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district.

What began as a dispute over music being played by a DJ escalated into a violent confrontation, leaving one young man dead and two others injured in Hingona Khurd area under Civil Lines Police station in Morena district.

The altercation involved members of the Jatav and Gurjar communities, who are neighbours in the area.

Members of the Jatav community were celebrating Ambedkar Jayanti with a rally and DJ music. However, their plans were disrupted when members of the Gurjar community objected to the loud music, citing a birthday celebration for a child in their household.

What started as a disagreement over noise levels soon descended into verbal abuse and then went out of control.

According to police sources, the situation reached its boiling point and some youths from the Gurjar community resorted to gun firing during the heated exchange.

Tragically, a young man from the Jatav community was struck by a bullet and died on the spot.

Another victim suffered a gunshot wound to his right hand. After initial treatment at District Hospital Morena, he was later referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

A third individual also sustained injuries in the confrontation.

Police have yet not disclosed the names of the victims as the situation is very tense in the area and the violent incident escalated tensions in the village.

Sources said additional police forces from Morena have been dispatched to restore order and ensure the safety of residents.

Heavy security has been put in place to prevent further escalation, and the police have assured strict action against those responsible for the violence, said the sources.

Also on Sunday, in Dwarkapura village of Dimni, Morena district, a heated dispute over water escalated into a violent clash. Both sides armed themselves with sticks and fought for at least 20 minutes. The altercation left several people injured, including women. A video of the incident has gone viral.

