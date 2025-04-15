Nikita Dutta reveals she realized her Bollywood dream with Saif Ali Khan's 'Jewel Thief'

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) The gripping trailer of Saif Ali Khan's "Jewel Thief" reached the audience on Tuesday. Speaking during the event, Nikita Dutta shared that she was able to realize her Bollywood dream because of the heist drama.

Spilling her excitement and insights into her role in "Jewel Thief", Nikita

spoke candidly about what she took away from this exciting project.

She shared, "I've been part of Sid Anand's world, which I feel is a huge thing because I mean, I feel as an actor, especially as a female actress, I would say. I don't think I've lived the classic Bollywood heroine tag, which, thanks to you and Mamta, I have gotten this opportunity to play the classic Bollywood heroine. And I'm not saying just because you're going to see me dancing. It's just overall to get the heroine feeling. I think I've gotten that from this film. So that's my takeaway from being a part of Sid Anand's world with this film."

Over the years, Nikita has been known for her versatile roles in many films such as "Kabir Singh", "Gharat Ganpati", "The Waking of A Nation", and many more but this opportunity allowed her to embrace the quintessential Bollywood glamour and elegance.

With Nikita as Farah, "Jewel Theif" will star Saif Ali Khan as Rehan Roy — a charming and cunning thief, Jaideep Ahlawat as Rajan Aulakh — a cool and calculated mafia boss, and Kunal Kapoor as Vikram Patel — a relentless detective.

The heist action thriller talks about Rajan and Rehan who are on a mission to steal the precious African red diamond, which is being brought to Mumbai. But Rehan is not only being watched but also hunted by a determined cop. As loyalties shift and motives blur, the race begins for the ultimate prize: the coveted African Red Sun jewel.

Helmed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, the project has been produced by Marflix Pictures. The drama marks the first collaboration between Netflix and the production house founded by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand.

"Jewel Thief" is slated to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.