Kunal Kapoor shares why he was actively seeking a project like ‘Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins’

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor is all set to star in the upcoming action-thriller “Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins.”

Speaking about his new venture, the actor revealed that he had been actively looking for a gripping, high-stakes project like this—one that blends suspense, style, and smart storytelling. At the recent trailer launch event, Kunal shared, “I was actively seeking a project like this. I've never been part of a heist film before, the kind of film that's a rollercoaster ride with surprises at every turn. But it's important that it's done by people that understand the genre. When this opportunity came with such an exceptional team, I couldn't pass it up.”

Kapoor, who plays the role of hardened law enforcement officer in the film, added, “Typically, I'm cast as the mediator, the peacemaker, the poet, or the philosopher.” He joked, “Typically, in the kind of roles I'm offered, my character would be the one saying, 'Let's talk this out and find a compromise. Let's divide the diamond into four parts and move on.' This role offered something completely different, a chance to wield a gun and badge and slam a few people. It was liberating to not be the voice of reason.”

“Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins” features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan as a sophisticated con artist and Jaideep Ahlawat as a formidable crime lord. The plot revolves around the pursuit of a legendary diamond known as "The African Red Sun," with Kapoor's ruthless police officer character adding another layer of complexity to the narrative.

The film also stars Nikita Dutta in a significant role and is co-directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal.

At the event, Nikita spoke about what she took away from the exciting project, saying, “I've been part of Sid Anand's world, which I feel is a huge thing because I mean, I feel as an actor, especially as a female actress, I would say. I don't think I've lived the classic Bollywood heroine tag, which, thanks to you and Mamta, I have gotten this opportunity to play the classic Bollywood heroine. And I'm not saying just because you're going to see me dancing. It's just overall to get the heroine feeling. I think I've gotten that from this film. So that's my takeaway from being a part of Sid Anand's world with this film.”

“Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins” is set to premiere on Netflix on April 25.

