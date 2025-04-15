Allu Arjun vs Mahesh Babu: The Battle for India's Most Expensive Film

As Indian cinema steps into a new era of mega-productions, top stars from across the nation gear up for a battle to create the most expensive film ever made.

The Indian film industry is witnessing a dramatic shift in scale and ambition, with 2025 shaping up to be a landmark year for big-budget cinema. The latest announcement from Allu Arjun and blockbuster director Atlee has sent ripples through the industry, as their upcoming collaboration—under the prestigious Sun Pictures banner—joins the race to become the most expensive Indian film to date.

While Tollywood already has its eyes on SSMB29, the ₹1,000 crore project helmed by visionary director S.S. Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu, and Bollywood is betting big on Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor at the helm (rumored to be made on a ₹900 crore budget), the Allu Arjun–Atlee project has brought in a fresh wave of excitement and competition.

Titled AA22xA6 (working title), the film is being mounted on a staggering ₹800 crore budget, making it a formidable contender in the big-budget league.

Here's a look at the estimated budget breakdown:

Production Costs: ₹200 crore

VFX and Special Effects: ₹250 crore

Allu Arjun’s Remuneration: ₹175 crore

Atlee’s Remuneration: ₹100 crore

Adding to the scale, Allu Arjun is reported to have locked a 15% profit share, while Atlee is also on board with a significant backend deal. International technicians, including experts who’ve worked on Hollywood epics like Avatar and Iron Man, are part of the crew—hinting at a visual spectacle on par with global standards.

Set in an expansive fantasy realm, the film is expected to feature breathtaking natural visuals and possibly showcase Allu Arjun in a dual role, aligning with Atlee’s trademark storytelling style. The project is slated to begin shooting in August 2025.

A Three-Way Race for Box Office History

Rajamouli’s SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu – ₹1,000 crore

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana with Ranbir Kapoor – ₹900 crore

AA22xA6 with Allu Arjun & Atlee – ₹800 crore

As of now, Rajamouli’s project holds the top spot, but with production schedules extending over months and budgets often subject to revisions, the final numbers could shift dramatically.

One thing is clear: the Indian film industry is entering a bold new chapter—where vision, technology, and star power converge to redefine cinematic scale.