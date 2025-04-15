Starvation, Vomiting Food to Shed Weight: Why You Should Not Follow Orry’s ‘Shortcut’ Methods

The societal obsession with achieving a specific look to attain "success" continues to pressure individuals into adopting extreme and harmful behaviours—many of which can lead to severe long-term consequences.

In a startling revelation, internet personality Orhan Awatramani—popularly known as Orry—shared that he resorted to starving himself in a bid to lose weight. Appearing on SCREEN’s The Suvir Saran Show, Orry reflected:

“At the beginning of 2023, I was really fat. I was really large. I was 70-something kilos. And this is pre-Ozempic. It’s the year I decided to get famous. But you can’t be fat and famous. That’s not how it works. No one wants to see a fat, 5-foot boy walk around on TV. So I really starved myself.”

He went on to justify his behaviour by saying, “I had to do what I did to get to where I wanted to.”

Orry admitted to extreme practices, recalling instances where he would wake up with neck pain, only to realize he had fallen asleep on the toilet after vomiting dinner. Although he acknowledged these methods were shortcuts and unhealthy, he continued to endorse them, stating that “you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to get where you want to go.”

Health Consequences of Severe Starvation

Medical professionals and dietitians strongly warn against self-imposed starvation as a means of weight loss. Extreme starvation can result in a wide range of complications—both physical and psychological.

1. Physical Effects

Persistent fatigue and low energy

Irritability and mood instability

Constant hunger pangs

Rapid and unhealthy weight loss

Muscle wasting and weakness

Slowed heart rate and reduced blood pressure

Weakened immune system

Hormonal disruptions:

Amenorrhea in women (loss of menstruation) Decreased thyroid function, causing lower body temperature and metabolism

Risk of organ failure with prolonged malnutrition

Edema (fluid retention causing swelling)

Loss of bone density, increasing fracture risk

Hair loss and dry, brittle skin

2. Mental and Cognitive Effects

Clinical depression and heightened anxiety

Impaired concentration and focus

Obsessive preoccupation with food and body image

Behavioural shifts: social withdrawal, irritability, paranoia

3. Eating Disorders

Severe starvation can lead to serious eating disorders, including:

Anorexia nervosa: Characterized by extreme food restriction and distorted body image

Bulimia nervosa: Involves cycles of binge eating followed by purging through vomiting, fasting, or excessive exercise

Experts have warned against glorifying or normalizing starvation as a means to an end. Doctors, nutritionists and dieticians always encourage individuals to eat clean and exercise to maintain their physical and mental health, instead of running after unattainable or dangerous beauty standards.

