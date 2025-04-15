Bohag Bihu 2025: Dates, Significance, Rituals and 7 Days of Festive Traditions

Bohag Bihu, also known as Rongali Bihu, marks the arrival of the Assamese New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across Assam and parts of Northeast India. The 2025 celebrations began on April 14 and will continue for a week, concluding on April 21. As the festivities are now underway, communities across the region are engaging in age-old traditions, music, dance, and thanksgiving rituals that highlight the festival’s deep cultural and agricultural roots.

Day 1: Garu Bihu - Honoring Cattle

The first day, Garu Bihu, is dedicated to honoring cattle, which play an essential role in farming. Cattle are bathed in rivers, decorated with garlands, and their horns and hooves are painted. Prayers are offered for their health and well-being.

Day 2: Manuh Bihu - A Purification Ritual

Manuh Bihu, the second day, focuses on purifying oneself. People take a ritualistic turmeric bath and prepare traditional Assamese delicacies like Til Laru, Pitha, and Ghila Pitha. These sweets are shared with family and friends.

Day 3: Guxai Bihu - Worshiping Household Deities

On the third day, Guxai Bihu, families worship household deities, offering prayers for prosperity, peace, and harmony.

Day 4: Taator Bihu - Celebrating Handloom Craftsmanship

The fourth day, Taator Bihu, celebrates Assam’s rich handloom tradition. People showcase the craftsmanship of Assamese textiles, promoting cultural pride and heritage.

Day 5: Nangolor Bihu - Honoring Agricultural Tools

Nangolor Bihu, observed on the fifth day, is dedicated to honoring the agricultural tools essential for farming. Farmers express gratitude for these tools' role in ensuring their livelihood.

Day 6: Gharosia Jibar Bihu - Gratitude for Domestic Animals

Gharosia Jibar Bihu, the sixth day, is about showing appreciation for domestic animals, acknowledging their importance in rural life.

Day 7: Chera Bihu - Grand Community Celebrations

The final day, Chera Bihu, is marked by grand community celebrations. It’s a day of joyous dances, music, and coming together with loved ones to celebrate the end of the festival.

A Celebration of Unity and Gratitude

Bohag Bihu is not only an agricultural festival but also a symbol of cultural unity. It marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year, welcoming spring with hope and gratitude. For farmers, it’s a time to give thanks for the harvest and pray for future abundance. The festival brings together people from all backgrounds, uniting them in joy, community, and tradition.