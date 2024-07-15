Kiran Abbavaram's wedding with actress in August

Actor Kiran Abbavaram, who is gearing up for his upcoming wedding, is celebrating his birthday today (July 15th). Social media is abuzz with birthday wishes for the star known for films like SR Kalyanamandapam.

Kiran Abbavaram's fiancée, Rahasya Gorak, took to Instagram to send him heartfelt birthday wishes. She shared a video montage of their pictures with a sweet message: "Happy Birthday! Can't wait to call you my husband in 38 days." This sweet reveal confirms their wedding date in August last week. The venue and other details are yet to be confirmed.

Kiran and Rahasya reportedly fell in love while shooting for their first movie together, Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru. They got engaged at a private ceremony in Hyderabad on May 14th of this year.

The actor is currently doing a film titled KA. Its Teaser is going to be released today on the occasion of his birthday.