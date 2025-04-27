Gajraj Rao lauds Ananya’s performance in 'Kesari Chapter 2': Unka abhinay bahut ummeed jagata hai

Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Gajraj Rao lauded Ananya Panday for a powerful performance in the historical drama "Kesari Chapter 2."

According to the 'Badhaai Ho' actor, Ananya made her presence felt amidst two great artists - Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Gajraj penned a heartfelt note showering love on the movie. Appreciating Ananya, he wrote, “Do diggaj kalakaron ke beech Ananya Pandey, kahin bhi kamzor nazar nahi aatin. Unka abhinay bahut ummeed jagata hai. (Ananya Pandey does not seem weak at all among two great artists. Her acting sparks a lot of hope.) "

Re-sharing the post on her feed, Ananya reacted with a folded hands emoji.

Before this, 'Kesari Chapter 2' maker Karan Singh Tyagi defended Anany’s casting in “Kesari Chapter 2".

Speaking to IANS, Tyagi said “Again, with full humility, I believe Ananya gave a fantastic performance. She dedicated two years to learning Punjabi dialects and even shadowed a lawyer to understand courtroom behaviour. If some people still felt it didn’t work, we will work even harder next time to win them over."

Additionally, Ayushmann Khurrana’s better half, Tahira Kashyap also praised Ananya for her perfect Punjabi dialect in "Kesari Chapter 2".

Tahira mentioned in her long appreciation note, "@ananyapanday your Punjabi dialect was so bang on. You were always there in your character, never left for even a moment. It was a delight watching you."

Not just celebs, but many moviegoers also found Ananya's acting refreshing in the movie.

A viewer told IANS, “Ananya Panday has done a great job. She’s often trolled for her acting, but in this film, she really proves her skills. This isn’t a glamorous role; she plays a lawyer, and her performance is impressive.”

"Kesari Chapter 2", which revolves around the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, saw Ananya playing lawyer Dilreet Gill, alongside Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettoor Sankaran Nair, and R. Madhavan as Adv. Neville McKinley.

"Kesari Chapter 2" was released in the cinema halls on 18 April 2025.

