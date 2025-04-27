Ramakrishna Rao appointed new Chief Secretary of Telangana

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) The Telangana government on Sunday announced that K. Ramakrishna Rao will be the new Chief Secretary of the state.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1991 batch, Rao is currently the Special Chief Secretary, Finance.

He succeeds A. Santhi Kumar, who will be retiring from service on attaining the age of superannuation on April 30.

Secretary, Political, M. Raghunandan Rao, on Sunday, issued the order appointing Ramakrishna Rao as the new Chief Secretary.

The government, through a separate order, also placed Ramakrishna Rao in full additional charge of the post of Special Chief Secretary, Finance Department, until further orders.

Ramakrishna Rao is the first Chief Secretary to be appointed by the Congress government since assuming office in November 2023.

Known for fiscal expertise, Ramakrishna Rao was the front-runner for the coveted post. The government is understood to have picked him in view of the financial constraints faced by the state.

Rao, however, has only a few months left in the service. He is set to retire in August.

In January 2023, Santhi Kumari was appointed as Chief Secretary after the incumbent Somesh Kumar was sent to Andhra Pradesh following the Telangana High Court order.

An Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 1989 batch, she was the first woman Chief Secretary of Telangana.

Santhi Kumari was holding the post of Special Chief Secretary, Forest, prior to her appointment as Chief Secretary.

Though there were speculations that Santhi Kumar might be given an extension, the Revanth Reddy government decided not to extend her service.

Recently, the government issued an order to all departments to terminate the services of all officers, who are serving on extension, unless necessary.

Special Chief Secretary, Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan and Special Chief Secretary, Roads & Buildings, Vikas Raj, were the other senior IAS officers in the race for the Chief Secretary.

