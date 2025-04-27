TS 10th Class Results 2025 on April 28 at 11 AM: Check SSC Results at bse.telangana.gov.in

The much-awaited Telangana 10th Class Results 2025 are all set to be declared on April 28, 2025 at 11 AM. The results will be displayed on the official website.

Check results at bse.telangana.gov.in

About TS SSC Exam 2025

The TS SSC exams were held from March 21 to April 4 at 2,650 centres across the Telangana State. 5,09,403 candidates from 11,547 schools have appeared for the 10th Class exams - 2,58,895 are boys and 2,50,508 are girls.