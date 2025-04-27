UPSC CSE 2024 Marks Released: Mains Score, Interview Score Revealed

The UPSC released the marks of the civil services rankers on Saturday, April 26, 2025. Ranks are determined based on a total of 2025 marks — 1750 from the Mains exam and 275 from the Interview.

This year, the highest interview score was 216. Over 60 candidates from the Telugu states were selected in the Civil Services exam. Among them, 7–8 candidates scored 200 or more in the interview.

The top ranker, Shakti Dubey, scored 843 in Mains and 200 in the interview, for a total of 1043 marks.

From the Telugu states, the highest-ranked candidate was Sai Shivani, who secured 11th rank with 1027 total marks, including 201 in the interview.

The second-best ranker from the region, Banna Venkatesh, scored a strong 838 in Mains, but with only 185 in the interview, he ended up with the 15th rank.

Uday Krishna Reddy, who ranked 350th, scored 210 in the interview — the highest from the Telugu states.

Some candidates, despite scoring well in Mains, dropped in rank due to lower interview scores. For example:

Dileep Kumar Krishna (Rank 605) got 775 in Mains but only 154 in the interview.

Chalavadi Shravan Soumya scored 741 in Mains, but just 146 in the interview.

Overall, Telugu candidates performed well in the interview round. It is said that a score of 170 or above in the interview is generally considered good.