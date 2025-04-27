Bank Holiday in Karnataka on April 30 for Basava Jayanti

On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, banks across Karnataka will be closed in observance of Basava Jayanti, a significant festival celebrating the birth of Basavanna, the 12th-century social reformer and philosopher. He is widely venerated for his teachings that promoted equality and devotion to God. This day holds deep cultural and spiritual significance in the state.

Although Basava Jayanti is a state-specific holiday, banks in Karnataka will be shut, while operations will continue as usual in other states. The day is celebrated with various religious ceremonies, cultural performances, and social gatherings, emphasizing Basavanna’s philosophical contributions.

Additionally, Akshaya Tritiya, an important festival for purchasing gold and starting new ventures, will be observed on the same day. Although it is not a public holiday, many people engage in celebrations associated with the auspiciousness of the day, especially in the jewelry market.

Although branches will be closed, online banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI services will remain operational, allowing customers to conduct essential transactions.

Note: Customers are advised to check with their respective banks for further details, as holiday schedules may vary by branch.