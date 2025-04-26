Hyderabad Student Loses Rs 2.6 Lakh to Cyber Fraudsters in Fake Avocado Deal

A 23-year-old student from Hyderabad fell victim to an online scam and lost ₹2.6 lakh while trying to purchase avocados. The student found a Vijayawada-based supplier online, but was unknowingly contacted by cybercriminals posing as representatives of a fruit export company.

The scammers first convinced him to pay for fuel charges for the avocado delivery. After the payment, they claimed the delivery vehicle had met with an accident and sent a fake photo of the scene, demanding more money for repairs. Trusting the fraudsters, the student continued transferring funds.

Later, they claimed they were stopped by traffic police just 10 km away and needed more money. To gain his trust, they shared a picture of a forged cheque, promising to refund the amount. Believing it was real, the student even shared his bank details and made further payments.

The fraudsters kept coming up with new excuses, including GST-related intermediaries, and when the student refused further payments, they threatened him, stating the cheque would be withheld.

Realizing he had been duped, the student lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime Police. Authorities have begun an investigation and warned the public to stay alert and avoid making payments to unverified sellers.