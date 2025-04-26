Costao OTT Release on Zee5 on May 1

Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to return to the screen with his upcoming crime thriller Costao, premiering on Zee5 on May 1, 2025. The film is directed by Sejal Shah and is based on the real-life story of Mr. Costao Fernandes, a brave customs officer from Goa who fearlessly stood up against a powerful crime network.

Alongside Nawazuddin, the film features Priya Bapat, Kishore Kumar G, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma in key roles. The trailer was recently launched on social media, with the makers announcing the official release date. The post highlighted, “This isn’t just a fight. It’s a legacy carved in sacrifice.”

Costao is written by Bhavesh Mandalia and Meghna Srivastava, and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Bhavesh Mandalia, Sejal Shah, Shyam Sunder, and Faizuddin Siddiqui.

Nawazuddin was last seen in the supernatural horror film Adbhut (2024), where he starred alongside Shreya Dhanwanthary, Rohan Mehra, Himanshi Parashar, and Diana Penty. He will next appear in the horror-comedy Thama, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar. The film features Rashmika Mandanna, Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Aparshakti Khurana, and is expected to release in October 2025.