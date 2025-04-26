Samantha on Rahul Ravindran: More Than a Friend, Brother

Samantha, who made a remarkable debut with Ye Maaya Chesave, has grown into one of the most beloved actresses in South Indian cinema. With the success of her first film, she quickly rose to fame and worked alongside several top stars, earning the title of a star heroine.

Recently, Samantha was honored with Kollywood's Golden Queen Award. During her speech, she opened up about her personal struggles, career journey, and a very special bond with actor-director Rahul Ravindran.

She emotionally spoke about Rahul’s support during her battle with myositis, a rare autoimmune disease. Samantha shared that Rahul stayed with her from morning to evening during her toughest days, taking care of her when she was unwell. She said their bond is so pure that she cannot define it — whether he is like a brother, a family member, or a close friend, she cannot say, but he means a lot to her.

Samantha also spoke about her fans, expressing deep gratitude for their love. She said that while talent plays a role, her success is also the result of luck, God’s blessings, and the struggles she has gone through. She added that no single decision shapes a career, and sometimes even unknown or accidental choices leave a big impact.

Acclaimed director Sudha Kongara was also present at the event and praised Samantha, saying she has admired her for the past five years. She shared that she felt emotional during Samantha’s difficult times and described her as a brave woman. Sudha revealed that she had tried to work with Samantha twice, but the projects didn’t materialize. However, she promised to collaborate with her in the future. In response, Samantha said she would love to do an action film with Sudha.