Hyderabad’s DLF Food Street to Shut Down Soon for Road Expansion

Hyderabad’s iconic DLF Food Street in Gachibowli, a popular hangout for IT professionals and food lovers, is all set to shut down in the coming weeks. The closure comes as part of an ongoing road expansion project aimed at reducing traffic congestion in the busy IT corridor.

Stretching over a kilometre with more than 200 food stalls, the food street has been a favourite late-night stop. However, authorities have pointed out that the makeshift food stalls and parked vehicles occupy a large portion of the road during peak hours, leading to slow-moving traffic and delays. A traffic officer noted that only 60% of commuters prefer this stretch during evenings, with the rest taking alternate routes like the IIIT junction towards Miyapur.

To manage the transition, the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) is working on a structured relocation plan for the vendors. According to officials, vendors will be moved to a designated area near ITC Kohenur Road, where stalls already exist. They will be allotted spaces on rent and issued ID cards. The relocation process is expected to be rolled out within two to three weeks.

Many vendors have already started planning their move. A fast-food shop owner said they are shifting to Madhapur, to continue operations on land owned by the same landlord. “Everything is ready, and we plan to reopen next week,” he added.

The closure of DLF Food Street marks the end of an era for Gachibowli’s vibrant street food scene, making way for smoother traffic and upgraded infrastructure. However, for the vendors and regular visitors, it’s a nostalgic change in the city’s ever-evolving landscape.