Valentine’s Week Tollywood Releases: Thandel, Laila, Dilruba & More

Valentine's Day weekend promises an exciting lineup for moviegoers, with four highly anticipated Telugu films slated for release on February 14, 2025. Whether you're in the mood for romance, drama, or an experimental storyline, this year’s Valentine’s Day weekend is packed with something for everyone. After the buzz surrounding the Sankranthi releases, all eyes are now on the upcoming films, and the variety in genres guarantees a wide range of options.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Romantic Drama ‘Thandel’

Kicking off the romantic festivities is *Thandel*, a romantic drama starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, *Thandel* is set to release on February 7, 2024, and has already garnered massive attention. The film's trailer, coupled with its soulful music, has heightened audience expectations. Fans are eagerly anticipating the chemistry between the lead pair, who have previously delivered box-office hits.

Vishwak Sen’s Bold Experiment in ‘Laila’

Next up is *Laila*, a romantic drama with a unique twist, starring Vishwak Sen in a challenging role. In this film, Vishwak not only plays a male character but also steps into the shoes of a female character, which has intrigued audiences. The bold, experimental theme has caught the eye of many, with expectations riding high on Vishwak Sen’s performance as he ventures beyond his comfort zone.

Kiran Abbavaram’s ‘Dilruba’ – A Romantic Entertainer

The third major release, *Dilruba*, features Kiran Abbavaram in the lead role. Directed by Viswa Karun, the film is a follow-up to Abbavaram’s successful project *KA*, which was a runaway hit. *Dilruba* is set to captivate audiences with its lighthearted narrative and vibrant appeal. Fans of Abbavaram are looking forward to seeing him reprise his role in a fun and engaging story, making this film a strong contender among the Valentine’s Day releases.

Brahmanandam Son's ‘Brahma Anandam’

Offering a refreshing change from the romantic dramas is *Brahma Anandam*, a social drama featuring veteran comedian Brahmanandam alongside his son Gautham. Known for his comic roles, Brahmanandam takes on a more serious, performance-oriented role in this emotional and thought-provoking story. *Brahma Anandam* stands out for its unique narrative and its exploration of family dynamics, making it a must-watch for those seeking a film with substance.

A Weekend Full of Variety

With four diverse films—ranging from romantic dramas to a social film—set to release on the same day, this Valentine’s Day weekend promises an exciting cinematic experience for all movie lovers. Whether you're drawn to a heartfelt romance, an experimental performance, or a meaningful family drama, there’s something for everyone to enjoy this season.