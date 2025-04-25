ALCC (O Universal Bachelor) Review: A Social Message That Connects With Youth and Families Alike

ALCC (O Universal Bachelor), written, directed and produced by Leleedhar Rao Kola Under the banner of LR Film Circuits, has been released today, The film stars JP Naveen and Sravani Shetti in lead roles, with key performances by Srikar Komanduri, Nethra, Shyam Nayak, and D. Srinivasulu Reddy. Music is composed by Jaswanth Pasupuleti, and cinematography is handled by S. Charan Tej.

ALCC Story:

The plot begins with Vignesh (played by Naveen) attempting suicide after a series of unfortunate events. He is saved by his friends, Pawan, Praveen, and Prachi, who take him to a nearby forest and treat him with herbal medicine. Vignesh has always been passionate about films, but his family insists he focus on preparing for the IES exams. One day, Vignesh meets Manoj (Sravani), and he falls in love with her. However, after a call from her inviting him to Tirupati, he goes there, and they develop a relationship. Unfortunately, Manoj eventually rejects him, leading Vignesh to attempt suicide again. The movie follows his journey after this emotional setback and how he finds a way out of his troubles. To find out how he overcomes this, you need to watch the film.

Performances:

JP Naveen as Vignesh delivers a very composed and mature performance, showing a deep understanding of his character. Even as a newcomer, his acting feels experienced and confident. Sravani Shetty, despite having less screen time, impresses with her portrayal of Manoj, fitting well into her role. Other actors like Netra (as Prachi), Shyam (Praveen), and Dhanush (as Basha, Vignesh’s roommate) play key supporting roles and contribute positively to the film. Dhanush especially stands out, balancing both comedy and emotional scenes effectively. The supporting cast brings additional depth to the film, making it more engaging.

Technical Aspects:

Leleedhar Rao Kola Rao, as the director and writer, has done a decent job in executing his vision, although the pace is a bit slow at times. While the dialogues may not be striking, the emotions they convey are significant and impactful. The cinematography by S. Charan Tej captures the essence of the natural locations well, giving the film a grounded and realistic feel. The film’s color grading is appealing, and the music, especially the song Bachelor Time, enhances the emotional moments in the movie. The background score and overall music direction contribute positively to the storytelling. The film maintains a smooth narrative flow, making it relatable to the audience.

Positives:

• Strong social message.

• Good performances, particularly from the lead cast.

• Relatable and engaging storyline.

• Effective background music and sound design.

Negatives:

• Newcomer actors may not appeal to everyone.

• Some dialogues could have been sharper and more impactful.

• The movie moves at a slower pace, which may not suit all viewers.

Verdict:

ALCC ( O Universal Bachelor) is a film that offers a relevant social message, reflecting the challenges and emotions of today’s youth. It is a heartfelt drama that is suitable for family viewing and resonates with the audience due to its relatable themes.the movie succeeds in delivering its message with charm and authenticity. It’s a worthwhile watch for those looking for a socially conscious and emotionally charged film.