Telangana Weather: Rains Expected for 5 Days in These Districts

Telangana is set to experience a mix of extreme summer heat and scattered rainfall over the next five days, according to weather officials.Daytime temperatures are expected to range between 38°C and 45°C, while nighttime temperatures may stay between 24°C and 30°C. Residents are advised to take precautions against heat-related illnesses during this period.

Scattered rains are likely on April 26 across several northern and central districts, including Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Medak, and Kamareddy.

Additionally, districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar may witness rain with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph.

From April 27 to 30, isolated thunderstorms are forecast in several areas, including Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba, and Gadwal.

Authorities urge people to avoid going out during peak heat hours and stay updated on local weather alerts.