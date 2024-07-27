Renuka Shahane's modification of 'Kabhi Kabhi' song for hubby Ashutosh Rana is a romantic treat

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actress Renuka Shahane has added a romantic twist to the iconic song 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein' by performing a modified version for her husband, actor Ashutosh Rana, delighting their fans with their couple goals.

On Saturday, Ashutosh shared a reel on Instagram, showcasing the couple sitting on a couch.

In the video, Renuka performs 'Kabhi Kabhi', blending it with the melody of 'Hamen To Loot Liya Milke Husn Walon Ne'.

Ashutosh records the moment with a selfie video, looking affectionately at his wife.

Renuka is dressed in a brown suit with a green dupatta, while Ashutosh sports a black T-shirt.

In the caption, Ashutosh wrote in Hindi: "Mitron ko lagta hai ki mere aur Renuka ke beech mein sirf gambhir vishyon par hi charcha hoti hogi. Ji nahi sahab.. Kabhi Kabhi 'Hamen To Loot Liya Milke Husn Walon Ne' ki tarz par 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aata Hai' ko bhi pesh kiya jaata hai. Aadarniya Sahir Ludhianvi sahab aur Shevan Rizvi se saadar shama sahit prastut hai (Friends might think that Renuka and I only discuss serious topics. But no, sometimes we present 'Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Khayaal Aata Hai' in the style of 'Hamen To Loot Liya Milke Husn Walon Ne'. Here’s a respectful tribute to the esteemed Sahir Ludhianvi and Shevan Rizvi)."

Fans responded with praise, with one commenting, "Best video ever," another saying, "shaandar," and yet another writing, "kamaal."

The couple, who married in 2001, have two sons -- Shauryaman and Satyendra.

On the professional front, Renuka began her career with the Marathi film 'Hach Sunbaicha Bhau'. She gained fame as the host of the popular 90's Hindi TV show 'Surabhi'.

Renuka has also been part of hit TV shows like 'Imtihaan', 'Junoon', 'Mrs. Madhuri Dixit', and 'Kora Kagaz', as well as films such as 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!', 'Masoom', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kahaa', and 'Govinda Naam Mera'.

Ashutosh was last seen in a special appearance in the aerial action drama 'Fighter', starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. He is set to appear in upcoming projects 'Chhava' and 'War 2'.

