Cauvery Aarti will be done on lines of Ganga Aarti to promote tourism: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, July 27 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Cauvery Aarti will be done on the lines of Ganga Aarti at Brindavan Garden in the premises of the famous KRS Reservoir.

“We are trying to conduct Cauvery Aarti on the lines of Ganga Aarti. It is purely to promote tourism,” the Deputy Chief Minister told media persons while talking about upgrading the KRS Brindavan Garden.

He said that the cabinet has approved the plan to give a new look to the KRS Brindavan Garden.

On opposition remarks that the government is wasting money, the Deputy Chief Minister said: “Their allegations are bogus. This project was proposed during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s previous government. When Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister and I was the Irrigation Minister, this project was announced in the budget.”

He said that the project will be undertaken with private and public partnerships.

“The government is not making any investment. This will significantly boost tourism. Just like the Ganga Aarti, we will have a Kaveri Aarti program, which is aimed at promoting tourism,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Earlier, the Deputy Chief Minister had said that a Cauvery Aarti programme will be held at the KRS reservoir, similar to the famous Ganga Aarti in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

When asked about the pending Greater Bangalore bill, he said that all MLAs have stated that there should be a detailed discussion on this matter.

“Due to the 73rd and 74th amendments of the Constitution, we need to provide effective governance to Bengaluru. A meeting of MLAs from all parties has been called and a committee will be formed soon. We will accept the suggestions and opinions of the opposition parties,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.