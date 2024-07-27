Paris Olympics: China win gold medal in 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event

Chateauroux (France), July 27 (IANS) China's mixed shooting pair of Lihao Sheng and Yuting Huang won the first gold medal of the Paris Olympics here at Chateauroux on Saturday.

The Chinese duo outclassed South Korean pair of Kim Jihyeon and Park Hajun 16-12 in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team event final to start their campaign on high.

China had the upper hand since the initial rounds and maintained their lead throughout despite the fighting effort from the Koreans in the end.

Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged the first medal of the Games after Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev defeated Germany’s Anna Janssen and Maximilian Ulbrich 17-5 in the same event to win bronze.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.